11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage bathtub internet access range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

3bed 2bath beautiful Lakeside home located on an acre! - Step inside this warm, homey farmhouse with all the pleasing comforts the country has to offer, while still being within easy reach of Lakeside, El Cajon and San Diego! Tucked away off the beaten path, this private home is located on an acre with large yard front and back and is well-planted with mature citrus trees. The rear yard can be used for open space or, alternatively, tenants are free to plant a garden! There is a wooden gazebo great for entertaining and enjoying the warm summer evenings. The home itself has been well-maintained and includes a large open kitchen and separated floorplan, with bedrooms located at the opposite end of the home from entertainment areas. There is a 4th room perfect for an office or den, with a "secret" loft area great for kids or those just wanting a getaway spot within the home. It's even wired for cable and wi-fi! The master suite has a large closet and unique bathroom complete with soaker tub and large tiled shower area. The home also comes with solar panels - perfect for absorbing energy costs and offering efficiency to the tenants! Tenants responsible for all utilities and some landscaping.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call to schedule a showing! 619-866-3400 ext. 2

Visit www.weleaseusa.com to apply.

1 year lease.



(RLNE4718794)