Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive

11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA 92040
Eucalyptus Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3bed 2bath beautiful Lakeside home located on an acre! - Step inside this warm, homey farmhouse with all the pleasing comforts the country has to offer, while still being within easy reach of Lakeside, El Cajon and San Diego! Tucked away off the beaten path, this private home is located on an acre with large yard front and back and is well-planted with mature citrus trees. The rear yard can be used for open space or, alternatively, tenants are free to plant a garden! There is a wooden gazebo great for entertaining and enjoying the warm summer evenings. The home itself has been well-maintained and includes a large open kitchen and separated floorplan, with bedrooms located at the opposite end of the home from entertainment areas. There is a 4th room perfect for an office or den, with a "secret" loft area great for kids or those just wanting a getaway spot within the home. It's even wired for cable and wi-fi! The master suite has a large closet and unique bathroom complete with soaker tub and large tiled shower area. The home also comes with solar panels - perfect for absorbing energy costs and offering efficiency to the tenants! Tenants responsible for all utilities and some landscaping.

1 year lease.

(RLNE4718794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have any available units?
11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eucalyptus Hills, CA.
What amenities does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have?
Some of 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11616 Eucalyptus Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
