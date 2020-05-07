Amenities
Lil bit Country - Great Country living in this 2Br 2 Ba Single story home on 1 Acre that is 3/4 fenced, 1 or 2 Horses OK.
Country, but still not far to everything, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Lindo Lake Park, El Monte Park, Moreno Lake, Lake Jennings & Hwy 67 not far that connects you with all of San Diego County within minutes.
Amenities
* Single Story
* New Flooring, Laminate, Carpet in Bedrooms.
* Galley Kitchen
* Electric Stove
* Dishwasher
* Fireplace
* A/C
* Lg. Covered Patio
* Huge Shade Tree
* Washer & Dryer hook ups
* Large Storage Shed with power
* Crossed Fenced
* Room for RV/Boat parking
* Plenty of room for a large Garden
* Horses (only 2) are welcomed
* Pet maybe, what do you have.
More things to see but no room for Pictures.
Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions
Please drive by 10660 Valle Vista Rd, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!
(RLNE4842099)