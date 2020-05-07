All apartments in Eucalyptus Hills
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10660 Valle Vista Rd.

10660 Valle Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

10660 Valle Vista Road, Eucalyptus Hills, CA 92040
Eucalyptus Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Lil bit Country - Great Country living in this 2Br 2 Ba Single story home on 1 Acre that is 3/4 fenced, 1 or 2 Horses OK.
Country, but still not far to everything, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Lindo Lake Park, El Monte Park, Moreno Lake, Lake Jennings & Hwy 67 not far that connects you with all of San Diego County within minutes.

Amenities
* Single Story
* New Flooring, Laminate, Carpet in Bedrooms.
* Galley Kitchen
* Electric Stove
* Dishwasher
* Fireplace
* A/C
* Lg. Covered Patio
* Huge Shade Tree
* Washer & Dryer hook ups
* Large Storage Shed with power
* Crossed Fenced
* Room for RV/Boat parking
* Plenty of room for a large Garden
* Horses (only 2) are welcomed
* Pet maybe, what do you have.
More things to see but no room for Pictures.

Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

Please drive by 10660 Valle Vista Rd, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE4842099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have any available units?
10660 Valle Vista Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eucalyptus Hills, CA.
What amenities does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have?
Some of 10660 Valle Vista Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10660 Valle Vista Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10660 Valle Vista Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 Valle Vista Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eucalyptus Hills.
Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. offers parking.
Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have a pool?
No, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10660 Valle Vista Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10660 Valle Vista Rd. has units with air conditioning.
