Lil bit Country - Great Country living in this 2Br 2 Ba Single story home on 1 Acre that is 3/4 fenced, 1 or 2 Horses OK.

Country, but still not far to everything, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Lindo Lake Park, El Monte Park, Moreno Lake, Lake Jennings & Hwy 67 not far that connects you with all of San Diego County within minutes.



* Single Story

* New Flooring, Laminate, Carpet in Bedrooms.

* Galley Kitchen

* Electric Stove

* Dishwasher

* Fireplace

* A/C

* Lg. Covered Patio

* Huge Shade Tree

* Washer & Dryer hook ups

* Large Storage Shed with power

* Crossed Fenced

* Room for RV/Boat parking

* Plenty of room for a large Garden

* Horses (only 2) are welcomed

* Pet maybe, what do you have.

More things to see but no room for Pictures.



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



Please drive by 10660 Valle Vista Rd, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



(RLNE4842099)