Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Somerfield at Lakeside

Open Now until 6pm
9444 Harbour Point Dr · (916) 694-1888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,736

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 261 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 064 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 156 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,922

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,923

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 190 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerfield at Lakeside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
carport
hot tub
trash valet
Settle into stillness at Somerfield at Lakeside Apartments.

A writer on the first expedition to Elk Grove wrote, “The air was like champagne, and [they] drank deep of it, drank in the beauty around them.” Today, this southern Sacramento city continues to bubble over with a natural charm; a most welcoming allure. (+more)

Situated in the best area of this beautiful city, The Somerfield at Lakeside invites you to experience all that we have to offer. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments have conveniences like a full-size washer and dryer and crackling fireplace; your peace of mind is top-of-mind for our friendly, dedicated staff. Our updated kitchens have a gourmet feel and have sparkling counter tops with stainless steel appliances and contemporary lighting. A 24-hour fitness center, putting green, and pristine resident lounge invite you to enjoy life. Take a dip in our refreshing pool and enjoy the weather to your heart’s content on the sun deck. Picnic areas and barbeque gril

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month, pest control $2.25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 for 1 pet/month, $75 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage $150, carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerfield at Lakeside have any available units?
Somerfield at Lakeside has 9 units available starting at $1,736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Somerfield at Lakeside have?
Some of Somerfield at Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerfield at Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Somerfield at Lakeside is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Somerfield at Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerfield at Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Somerfield at Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Somerfield at Lakeside offers parking.
Does Somerfield at Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerfield at Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerfield at Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Somerfield at Lakeside has a pool.
Does Somerfield at Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Somerfield at Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Somerfield at Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerfield at Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerfield at Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerfield at Lakeside has units with air conditioning.
