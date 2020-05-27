Amenities
Settle into stillness at Somerfield at Lakeside Apartments.
A writer on the first expedition to Elk Grove wrote, “The air was like champagne, and [they] drank deep of it, drank in the beauty around them.” Today, this southern Sacramento city continues to bubble over with a natural charm; a most welcoming allure. (+more)
Situated in the best area of this beautiful city, The Somerfield at Lakeside invites you to experience all that we have to offer. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments have conveniences like a full-size washer and dryer and crackling fireplace; your peace of mind is top-of-mind for our friendly, dedicated staff. Our updated kitchens have a gourmet feel and have sparkling counter tops with stainless steel appliances and contemporary lighting. A 24-hour fitness center, putting green, and pristine resident lounge invite you to enjoy life. Take a dip in our refreshing pool and enjoy the weather to your heart’s content on the sun deck. Picnic areas and barbeque gril