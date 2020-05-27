Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA. Each apartment homes comes with fantastic amenities like granite counter tops, tile floors, a gorgeous view, and stainless steel appliances. If the apartment is not enough to make you call us home our community is. Enjoy our sundeck, fully equipped fitness center, refreshing swimming pool and amazing clubhouse. You can't help but fall in love with all that we have to offer.



Castellino at Laguna West Apartments is located near just a few minutes from Town Hall Park, near some of the best attractions and entertainment, Elk Grove has to offer. The apartment homes are based near Zehnder Park, North Stone Lake, and Laguna. Also, living in one of our Elk Grove apartments gives you direct access to the 5 freeway, making your weekday and weeken