All apartments in Elk Grove
Find more places like Castellino at Laguna West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elk Grove, CA
/
Castellino at Laguna West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Castellino at Laguna West

3300 Renwick Ave · (254) 655-3670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elk Grove
See all
Laguna West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Laguna West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1034 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 2037 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 919 sqft

Unit 2059 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 2005 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2002 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castellino at Laguna West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA. Each apartment homes comes with fantastic amenities like granite counter tops, tile floors, a gorgeous view, and stainless steel appliances. If the apartment is not enough to make you call us home our community is. Enjoy our sundeck, fully equipped fitness center, refreshing swimming pool and amazing clubhouse. You can't help but fall in love with all that we have to offer.

Castellino at Laguna West Apartments is located near just a few minutes from Town Hall Park, near some of the best attractions and entertainment, Elk Grove has to offer. The apartment homes are based near Zehnder Park, North Stone Lake, and Laguna. Also, living in one of our Elk Grove apartments gives you direct access to the 5 freeway, making your weekday and weeken

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.67 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $800 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Castellino at Laguna West have any available units?
Castellino at Laguna West has 9 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Castellino at Laguna West have?
Some of Castellino at Laguna West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castellino at Laguna West currently offering any rent specials?
Castellino at Laguna West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castellino at Laguna West pet-friendly?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West is pet friendly.
Does Castellino at Laguna West offer parking?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West offers parking.
Does Castellino at Laguna West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Castellino at Laguna West have a pool?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West has a pool.
Does Castellino at Laguna West have accessible units?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West has accessible units.
Does Castellino at Laguna West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West has units with dishwashers.
Does Castellino at Laguna West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Castellino at Laguna West has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Castellino at Laguna West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758

Similar Pages

Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 Bedrooms
Elk Grove Apartments with GymElk Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elk Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Dublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity