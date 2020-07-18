9425 Red Spruce Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2-Story Home located in East Elk Grove near parks, shopping, easy access to HWY 99 and I-50. Approx. Sq. Ft 2032, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, granite kitchen counter tops and all bedrooms on 2nd floor. 1st floor has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet and half bathroom is located on 1st floor. Rooms: family, living, dining, nook area and laundry room on 1st floor. Master bedroom/bathroom has walk in closet, separate tub and shower, Backyard with patio area and patio cover.



To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus



Rent: $2095 + $115 toward water, sewer, garbage



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.



Contact us to schedule a showing.