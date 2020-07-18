All apartments in Elk Grove
Find more places like 9425 Red Spruce Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elk Grove, CA
/
9425 Red Spruce Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

9425 Red Spruce Way

9425 Red Spruce Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elk Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9425 Red Spruce Way, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2-Story Home located in East Elk Grove near parks, shopping, easy access to HWY 99 and I-50. Approx. Sq. Ft 2032, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, granite kitchen counter tops and all bedrooms on 2nd floor. 1st floor has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet and half bathroom is located on 1st floor. Rooms: family, living, dining, nook area and laundry room on 1st floor. Master bedroom/bathroom has walk in closet, separate tub and shower, Backyard with patio area and patio cover.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Rent: $2095 + $115 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Red Spruce Way have any available units?
9425 Red Spruce Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elk Grove, CA.
What amenities does 9425 Red Spruce Way have?
Some of 9425 Red Spruce Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 Red Spruce Way currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Red Spruce Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Red Spruce Way pet-friendly?
No, 9425 Red Spruce Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9425 Red Spruce Way offer parking?
Yes, 9425 Red Spruce Way offers parking.
Does 9425 Red Spruce Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 Red Spruce Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Red Spruce Way have a pool?
No, 9425 Red Spruce Way does not have a pool.
Does 9425 Red Spruce Way have accessible units?
No, 9425 Red Spruce Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 Red Spruce Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9425 Red Spruce Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9425 Red Spruce Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9425 Red Spruce Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758

Similar Pages

Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 Bedrooms
Elk Grove Apartments with GymsElk Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Elk Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Livermore, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Dublin, CASan Ramon, CACarmichael, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna West

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College