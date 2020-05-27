All apartments in Elk Grove
Find more places like 6708 Pallazzo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elk Grove, CA
/
6708 Pallazzo Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

6708 Pallazzo Way

6708 Pallazzo Way · (916) 515-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elk Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6708 Pallazzo Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Luguna Creek South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6708 Pallazzo Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6708 Pallazzo Way Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS ONE STORY, 4 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ELK GROVE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6

Spacious one story, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Laguna Creek Village of Elk Grove. All new interior paint throughout, and wood vinyl plank laminate flooring. Formal living and separate dining room. Open kitchen with cherry cabinets, white countertop tiles, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and island bar counter. Fully landscaped front and rear yard with concrete patio and lawn at backyard.

Rent: $2500. Security deposit: $2500 Tenant pays a flat fee for water, sewer, garbage at $180/month. Application Fee: $40 per adult. When applying, please provide last month's bank statements, last month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference and copy of driver's license.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial. Income, Credit & Rental History

Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO credit score, 540 - 600 FICO credit scores will require 2 months security deposit. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit. Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.

To apply online, please go to the link below:

https://www.cornerstonepropmgt.com/listings/detail/f317bafa-9209-4fc8-96aa-ad3f617102b2

To preview this home, please call (916) 205-2265, (916) 949-9499 or (916) 712-7463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2596758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Pallazzo Way have any available units?
6708 Pallazzo Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6708 Pallazzo Way currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Pallazzo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Pallazzo Way pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Pallazzo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 6708 Pallazzo Way offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Pallazzo Way offers parking.
Does 6708 Pallazzo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Pallazzo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Pallazzo Way have a pool?
No, 6708 Pallazzo Way does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Pallazzo Way have accessible units?
No, 6708 Pallazzo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Pallazzo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Pallazzo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Pallazzo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 Pallazzo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6708 Pallazzo Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758

Similar Pages

Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 Bedrooms
Elk Grove Apartments with GymsElk Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Elk Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Livermore, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Dublin, CASan Ramon, CACarmichael, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna West

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity