6708 Pallazzo Way Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS ONE STORY, 4 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ELK GROVE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6



Spacious one story, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Laguna Creek Village of Elk Grove. All new interior paint throughout, and wood vinyl plank laminate flooring. Formal living and separate dining room. Open kitchen with cherry cabinets, white countertop tiles, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and island bar counter. Fully landscaped front and rear yard with concrete patio and lawn at backyard.



Rent: $2500. Security deposit: $2500 Tenant pays a flat fee for water, sewer, garbage at $180/month. Application Fee: $40 per adult. When applying, please provide last month's bank statements, last month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference and copy of driver's license.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial. Income, Credit & Rental History



Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO credit score, 540 - 600 FICO credit scores will require 2 months security deposit. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit. Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.



To apply online, please go to the link below:



https://www.cornerstonepropmgt.com/listings/detail/f317bafa-9209-4fc8-96aa-ad3f617102b2



To preview this home, please call (916) 205-2265, (916) 949-9499 or (916) 712-7463



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2596758)