638 W Imperial Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Our bright and welcoming community located at 638 W. Imperial Avenue El Segundo, CA 90245. Our newly remodeled community has 3 floors, the 1st/ground floor level consist of garage parking, carport parking and our mail area. The 2nd and 3rd floor consisting of single level homes except for the back unit which has features of a town home with 3 floors of living space. Our community is gated, fresh landscaping, newly renovated interior and exterior, new air conditioning and heating, among other numerous improvements. Great locations. Nice and friendly community. 5 minutes from the beach!!!!.Dont miss out on this extravagant renovated Apartment Home! A spacious and open floor plan reaching about 1700 square feet. We offer an open floor plan with a fresh modern design and comfort of central heat and air. Our Upstairs unit includes recessed lighting throughout the unit along with elegant ceiling fans with dimmer switches inside each bedroom. Not to mention natural lighting that shines thru our double pane windows. Our double pane windows are covered with heavy duty horizontal wooden blinds. Our kitchen features soft close drawers and cabinets. Tons of cabinets and drawer space! On top of the lovely cabinets are gorgeous granite counter tops! All new stainless steel appliances (gas range with oven, microwave/vent combo, spacious double door refrigerator, new garbage disposal, touch pad dishwasher and a new garbage disposal. Inside your apartment stack-able white washer and dryers. Sleek hardwood flooring throughout, immaculate tile inside each bathroom. Large wall-to-wall closet spaces, walk-ins depending upon the layouts. Your Apartment home includes 1 personal garage and 1 carport parking, although we offer parking, street parking is available and very accessible with no permits needed. We are pet friendly (35 lb. limit).Amenities: Central heat, Gated Community, Garage Parking & Carport Parking, On-Site, Beautiful open windows for great Natural Lighting, Stove, D