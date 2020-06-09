All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:05 PM

638 W Imperial Ave

638 West Imperial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

638 West Imperial Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Our bright and welcoming community located at 638 W. Imperial Avenue El Segundo, CA 90245. Our newly remodeled community has 3 floors, the 1st/ground floor level consist of garage parking, carport parking and our mail area. The 2nd and 3rd floor consisting of single level homes except for the back unit which has features of a town home with 3 floors of living space. Our community is gated, fresh landscaping, newly renovated interior and exterior, new air conditioning and heating, among other numerous improvements. Great locations. Nice and friendly community. 5 minutes from the beach!!!!.Dont miss out on this extravagant renovated Apartment Home! A spacious and open floor plan reaching about 1700 square feet. We offer an open floor plan with a fresh modern design and comfort of central heat and air. Our Upstairs unit includes recessed lighting throughout the unit along with elegant ceiling fans with dimmer switches inside each bedroom. Not to mention natural lighting that shines thru our double pane windows. Our double pane windows are covered with heavy duty horizontal wooden blinds. Our kitchen features soft close drawers and cabinets. Tons of cabinets and drawer space! On top of the lovely cabinets are gorgeous granite counter tops! All new stainless steel appliances (gas range with oven, microwave/vent combo, spacious double door refrigerator, new garbage disposal, touch pad dishwasher and a new garbage disposal. Inside your apartment stack-able white washer and dryers. Sleek hardwood flooring throughout, immaculate tile inside each bathroom. Large wall-to-wall closet spaces, walk-ins depending upon the layouts. Your Apartment home includes 1 personal garage and 1 carport parking, although we offer parking, street parking is available and very accessible with no permits needed. We are pet friendly (35 lb. limit).Amenities: Central heat, Gated Community, Garage Parking & Carport Parking, On-Site, Beautiful open windows for great Natural Lighting, Stove, D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 W Imperial Ave have any available units?
638 W Imperial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 638 W Imperial Ave have?
Some of 638 W Imperial Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 W Imperial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
638 W Imperial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 W Imperial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 W Imperial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 638 W Imperial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 638 W Imperial Ave offers parking.
Does 638 W Imperial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 W Imperial Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 W Imperial Ave have a pool?
No, 638 W Imperial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 638 W Imperial Ave have accessible units?
No, 638 W Imperial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 638 W Imperial Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 W Imperial Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 638 W Imperial Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 638 W Imperial Ave has units with air conditioning.

