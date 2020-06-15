1717 East Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information!



We have the best that El Segundo has to offer!



This spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit has everything you are looking for! Peaceful, surroundings with close proximity to 105, 405 and public transportation. Our apartment homes include all major kitchen appliances, balcony, washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace. We are a small community with amazing neighbors and beautiful surroundings.



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 1000

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 2

? Parking: 1 Covered parking space with storage

? Lease Duration:12 months

? Deposit: $1000

? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: in unit

? Floor: 2

? Property Type: Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online rent payments and maintenance requests

? Covered Parking



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave

? Washer and Dryer

? Garbage Disposal

? Hardwood Like Flooring

? Granite Counter Top

? Cozy Gas Fireplace

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Mirrored Closet Doors

? Vertical Blinds

*In Selected Apartment Homes

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS $2,995 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 1717 E Pine Ave. #4 El Segundo, CA 90245

For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



Pan American Properties



(RLNE5700784)