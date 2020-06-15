All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1717 East Pine Avenue

1717 East Pine Avenue · (714) 628-6269
Location

1717 East Pine Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information!

We have the best that El Segundo has to offer!

This spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit has everything you are looking for! Peaceful, surroundings with close proximity to 105, 405 and public transportation. Our apartment homes include all major kitchen appliances, balcony, washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace. We are a small community with amazing neighbors and beautiful surroundings.

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 2
? Parking: 1 Covered parking space with storage
? Lease Duration:12 months
? Deposit: $1000
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: in unit
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online rent payments and maintenance requests
? Covered Parking

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Washer and Dryer
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Granite Counter Top
? Cozy Gas Fireplace
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Mirrored Closet Doors
? Vertical Blinds
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $2,995 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 1717 E Pine Ave. #4 El Segundo, CA 90245
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/el-segundo-ca?lid=12776851

(RLNE5700784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

