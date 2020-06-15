1717 East Pine Avenue

Amenities
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information!
We have the best that El Segundo has to offer!
This spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit has everything you are looking for! Peaceful, surroundings with close proximity to 105, 405 and public transportation. Our apartment homes include all major kitchen appliances, balcony, washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace. We are a small community with amazing neighbors and beautiful surroundings.
KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 2
? Parking: 1 Covered parking space with storage
? Lease Duration:12 months
? Deposit: $1000
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: in unit
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online rent payments and maintenance requests
? Covered Parking
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Washer and Dryer
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Granite Counter Top
? Cozy Gas Fireplace
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Mirrored Closet Doors
? Vertical Blinds
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS $2,995 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 1717 E Pine Ave. #4 El Segundo, CA 90245
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269
Pan American Properties
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/el-segundo-ca?lid=12776851
(RLNE5700784)