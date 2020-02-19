1117 E. Acacia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils furnished

Come Enjoy this fully furnished 6 bed/4.5 bath home on El Segundos Candy Cane Lane. This would be an ideal situation for someone moving the family and not having to worry about finding limited inventory for a house this size right away or for someone on a temporary job assignment. School district is one of the best in Los Angeles County and El Segundo is one of the only places you can get a true small town feel in the area.



This home includes two master suites, large craftsman porch, large patio area that is covered by a great balcony off the 2nd floor master suite. Home is open concept in the front and includes an area in the back that can be used as a 2nd kitchen/2nd living room.



Renting this house out fully furnished with utilities paid for $8500/mo or best offer to qualifying applicants. Photos will be updated over the next month. Feel free to call or text to discuss. 1 year lease only. Exact dates can be flexible but this lease is from End of July 2020 to End of July 2021. We are willing to negotiate dates depending on your situation from summer 2020 to summer 2021, as we will be living abroad. Lease will include fully furnished house and utilities.