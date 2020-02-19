All apartments in El Segundo
1117 E. Acacia Avenue

1117 East Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1117 East Acacia Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come Enjoy this fully furnished 6 bed/4.5 bath home on El Segundos Candy Cane Lane. This would be an ideal situation for someone moving the family and not having to worry about finding limited inventory for a house this size right away or for someone on a temporary job assignment. School district is one of the best in Los Angeles County and El Segundo is one of the only places you can get a true small town feel in the area.

This home includes two master suites, large craftsman porch, large patio area that is covered by a great balcony off the 2nd floor master suite. Home is open concept in the front and includes an area in the back that can be used as a 2nd kitchen/2nd living room.

Renting this house out fully furnished with utilities paid for $8500/mo or best offer to qualifying applicants. Photos will be updated over the next month. Feel free to call or text to discuss. 1 year lease only. Exact dates can be flexible but this lease is from End of July 2020 to End of July 2021. We are willing to negotiate dates depending on your situation from summer 2020 to summer 2021, as we will be living abroad. Lease will include fully furnished house and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have any available units?
1117 E. Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 1117 E. Acacia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 E. Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 E. Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 E. Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 E. Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 E. Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

