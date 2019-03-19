000 Virginia Ln

Amenities

Available for 6 months to 1 yr lease, this cottage is ideally located between Coast Village Rd and Butterfly Beach, nestled behind tall hedges and a pedestrian gate. Designer appointed upgrades, top-of-the-line appliances, wood floors and the utmost in comfort is found throughout this quintessential Montecito retreat. The spacious Master bedroom features French doors opening to the wrap-around deck. The nicely appointed master bathroom features plenty of storage, a large tile shower and a double vanity. The second bedroom features plenty of space for a king-sized bed. A generously sized hall bathroom can accommodate guests comfortably. The deck, which is perfect for entertaining, opens up to lush gardens, an outdoor fountain and stone patio.