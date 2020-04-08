All apartments in El Monte
4229 Esto Ave.

4229 Esto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Esto Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731
Northwest El Monte

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
4229 Esto Ave, El Monte, CA 91731 ($1495) - 4229 Esto Ave, El Monte, CA 91731 - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home ($1495)

El Monte - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home for rent. Gated yard, and driveway parking, quiet neighborhood, across the street from Rio Vista Elementary School. Close to the 10 and 605 freeways, public transit, groceries, restaurants.

For rent by Moller Property Management - (626) 444-9287

Rent per month: $1495

Utilities paid: none

All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security card or Tax ID #, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, no evictions on record, and a valid State ID or drivers license, $40 cash per person to process each application

Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!

*SORRY NO PETS*

To view this unit:

Come to our office located at 12010 Ramona Blvd #7, El Monte between 8:30 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. and pick up a vacancy key.

We do require $20 cash deposit which is returned upon return of the key.

(RLNE5583304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Esto Ave. have any available units?
4229 Esto Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 4229 Esto Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Esto Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Esto Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Esto Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 4229 Esto Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Esto Ave. offers parking.
Does 4229 Esto Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Esto Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Esto Ave. have a pool?
No, 4229 Esto Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Esto Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4229 Esto Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Esto Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 Esto Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Esto Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Esto Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
