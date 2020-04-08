4229 Esto Ave.

Amenities

El Monte - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home for rent. Gated yard, and driveway parking, quiet neighborhood, across the street from Rio Vista Elementary School. Close to the 10 and 605 freeways, public transit, groceries, restaurants.



For rent by Moller Property Management - (626) 444-9287



Rent per month: $1495



Utilities paid: none



All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security card or Tax ID #, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, no evictions on record, and a valid State ID or drivers license, $40 cash per person to process each application



Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!



*SORRY NO PETS*



To view this unit:



Come to our office located at 12010 Ramona Blvd #7, El Monte between 8:30 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. and pick up a vacancy key.



We do require $20 cash deposit which is returned upon return of the key.



