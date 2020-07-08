Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in El Monte - Come check out our spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home in El Monte. This is a gated community and is located near the 605 & 10 Fwy. This home comes with washer-drier hookups, two-car garage, central AC, and heating, High ceiling, and a fireplace. Updated pictures to come.



For more information or to make an appointment, you can call our Leasing Agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104. To apply log on to our website at www.primemgnt.com.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Property:

3802 Muirfield St.

El Monte, CA 91732



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

Office: (562) 908-1415



Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



(RLNE5814475)