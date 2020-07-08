All apartments in El Monte
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

3802 Muirfield St.

3802 Muirfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Muirfield Street, El Monte, CA 91732
River East

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in El Monte - Come check out our spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home in El Monte. This is a gated community and is located near the 605 & 10 Fwy. This home comes with washer-drier hookups, two-car garage, central AC, and heating, High ceiling, and a fireplace. Updated pictures to come.

For more information or to make an appointment, you can call our Leasing Agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104. To apply log on to our website at www.primemgnt.com.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Property:
3802 Muirfield St.
El Monte, CA 91732

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
Office: (562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE5814475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Muirfield St. have any available units?
3802 Muirfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 3802 Muirfield St. have?
Some of 3802 Muirfield St.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Muirfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Muirfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Muirfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Muirfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 3802 Muirfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Muirfield St. offers parking.
Does 3802 Muirfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Muirfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Muirfield St. have a pool?
No, 3802 Muirfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Muirfield St. have accessible units?
No, 3802 Muirfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Muirfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Muirfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Muirfield St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3802 Muirfield St. has units with air conditioning.

