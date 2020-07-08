Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in El Monte - Come check out our spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home in El Monte. This is a gated community and is located near the 605 & 10 Fwy. This home comes with washer-drier hookups, two-car garage, central AC, and heating, High ceiling, and a fireplace. Updated pictures to come.
For more information or to make an appointment, you can call our Leasing Agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104. To apply log on to our website at www.primemgnt.com.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Property:
3802 Muirfield St.
El Monte, CA 91732
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
Office: (562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
(RLNE5814475)