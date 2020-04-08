3144 La Madera Avenue

Amenities

Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with new carpet and paint throughout unit. Off-street parking, on-site coin-operated laundry. Close to public transportation, shopping, schools, and city services.



1225.00 Rent / $1225.00 Deposit

Lease Term: 1-year

Application Fee: $45



Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



Owner pays for water, trash, and gardener.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.