El Monte, CA
3144 La Madera Avenue
3144 La Madera Avenue

3144 La Madera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3144 La Madera Avenue, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

parking
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with new carpet and paint throughout unit. Off-street parking, on-site coin-operated laundry. Close to public transportation, shopping, schools, and city services.

1225.00 Rent / $1225.00 Deposit
Lease Term: 1-year
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

Owner pays for water, trash, and gardener.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.
Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 La Madera Avenue have any available units?
3144 La Madera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 3144 La Madera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3144 La Madera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 La Madera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3144 La Madera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 3144 La Madera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3144 La Madera Avenue offers parking.
Does 3144 La Madera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 La Madera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 La Madera Avenue have a pool?
No, 3144 La Madera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3144 La Madera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3144 La Madera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 La Madera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 La Madera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 La Madera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3144 La Madera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
