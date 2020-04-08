All apartments in El Monte
Find more places like 11511 Bryant Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
11511 Bryant Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:02 AM

11511 Bryant Road

11511 Bryant Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11511 Bryant Road, El Monte, CA 91732
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

parking
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
This spacious downstairs 2 bedroom unit features new paint, carpet/flooring, and countertops. The apartment is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free apartment complex. 1 off-street parking space.

1550.00 Rent / $1550.00 Deposit
Lease Term: month to month
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

Owner pays for water, trash, and gas

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11511 Bryant Road have any available units?
11511 Bryant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 11511 Bryant Road currently offering any rent specials?
11511 Bryant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11511 Bryant Road pet-friendly?
No, 11511 Bryant Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11511 Bryant Road offer parking?
Yes, 11511 Bryant Road offers parking.
Does 11511 Bryant Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11511 Bryant Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11511 Bryant Road have a pool?
No, 11511 Bryant Road does not have a pool.
Does 11511 Bryant Road have accessible units?
No, 11511 Bryant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11511 Bryant Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11511 Bryant Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11511 Bryant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11511 Bryant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms
El Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Pool
El Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles