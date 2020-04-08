All apartments in El Monte
Find more places like 11028 Basye Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
11028 Basye Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

11028 Basye Street

11028 Basye Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11028 Basye Street, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system. Kitchen comes with lots of cabinets along with stainless steel stove, oven, and dishwasher. Laundry hookups in the garage. Everything is literally BRAND NEW! Conveniently close to Legore Elementary School, the USPS postal office, Lambert Park, Sam's Club, shopping malls, the DMV, and the I-10 Freeway and much more! Don't miss this chance. Must see for yourself and be the first one to live in this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11028 Basye Street have any available units?
11028 Basye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11028 Basye Street have?
Some of 11028 Basye Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11028 Basye Street currently offering any rent specials?
11028 Basye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11028 Basye Street pet-friendly?
No, 11028 Basye Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11028 Basye Street offer parking?
Yes, 11028 Basye Street offers parking.
Does 11028 Basye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11028 Basye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11028 Basye Street have a pool?
No, 11028 Basye Street does not have a pool.
Does 11028 Basye Street have accessible units?
No, 11028 Basye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11028 Basye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11028 Basye Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11028 Basye Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11028 Basye Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 BedroomsEl Monte 2 Bedrooms
El Monte Apartments with GymEl Monte Apartments with Pool
El Monte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles