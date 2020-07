Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This cute home located in El Monte offers 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room, small dining area and galley style kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. There is a one car detached garage, large back patio and yards. Lots of windows make the home bright and airy. Located close to schools, transportation and shopping area.