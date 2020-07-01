950 E. Madison Avenue 46

Amenities

Unit 46 Available 04/24/20 STOP SCROLLING, WE HAVE YOUR KEYS: $500 OFF - Property Id: 160072



**NO SMOKING / NO PETS** | **$500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT**

We are a gated community that features stunning 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom apartments. All units have a total of 700 square feet of living space. Each unit features custom flooring and window coverings, gas range/oven, frost-free refrigerator with wall heater and wall air conditioner. Our grounds are beautifully landscaped by our professional landscape team featuring two sparkling swimming pools, a large playground for children, two laundry facilities, one parking space with remote control entry, and electric car charging stations. Come visit us today. We are confident you will want to join our beautiful community.



Income Limits for 2020

1 Person - Annual Income Limit - $44,940.00

2 People - Annual Income Limit - $51,360.00

3 People - Annual Income Limit - $57,780.00

4 People - Annual Income Limit - $64,200.00

No Pets Allowed



