950 E. Madison Avenue 46
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

950 E. Madison Avenue 46

950 East Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

950 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Unit 46 Available 04/24/20 STOP SCROLLING, WE HAVE YOUR KEYS: $500 OFF - Property Id: 160072

**NO SMOKING / NO PETS** | **$500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT**
**COMPLETE AN APPLICATION: WWW.MCPROPERTIES.US**

We are a gated community that features stunning 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom apartments. All units have a total of 700 square feet of living space. Each unit features custom flooring and window coverings, gas range/oven, frost-free refrigerator with wall heater and wall air conditioner. Our grounds are beautifully landscaped by our professional landscape team featuring two sparkling swimming pools, a large playground for children, two laundry facilities, one parking space with remote control entry, and electric car charging stations. Come visit us today. We are confident you will want to join our beautiful community.

Income Limits for 2020
1 Person - Annual Income Limit - $44,940.00
2 People - Annual Income Limit - $51,360.00
3 People - Annual Income Limit - $57,780.00
4 People - Annual Income Limit - $64,200.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160072
Property Id 160072

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have any available units?
950 E. Madison Avenue 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have?
Some of 950 E. Madison Avenue 46's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 currently offering any rent specials?
950 E. Madison Avenue 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 pet-friendly?
No, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 offer parking?
Yes, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 offers parking.
Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have a pool?
Yes, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 has a pool.
Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have accessible units?
No, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 950 E. Madison Avenue 46 has units with air conditioning.

