807 S. Mollison Ave #41

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Marvelous and Magnificent on Mollison - This spacious unit is a rare find! 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, air conditioning, 2 car attached garage with a workbench and a full sized washer and dryer! Inside has been freshly painted and boasts all new flooring of gorgeous vinyl wood planks.

Each room has warm, soft, brand new carpet. The kitchen comes complete with dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, microwave, and a brand new stove/oven and an amazing walk-in pantry! So much room for everything! Large closets and a full sized linen closet in the hall. The outside is charming, clean and extremely private. Common area pool. Pets upon approval.



Tenant pays gas and electric - water and trash paid by Home Owner.



There is RV/Boat parking in the back to the left of the unit. Plus one designated permitted parking for guests - Permit Included!



Call or text Ryan at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE4319212)