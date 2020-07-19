All apartments in El Cajon
807 S. Mollison Ave #41

807 South Mollison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 South Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Marvelous and Magnificent on Mollison - This spacious unit is a rare find! 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, air conditioning, 2 car attached garage with a workbench and a full sized washer and dryer! Inside has been freshly painted and boasts all new flooring of gorgeous vinyl wood planks.
Each room has warm, soft, brand new carpet. The kitchen comes complete with dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, microwave, and a brand new stove/oven and an amazing walk-in pantry! So much room for everything! Large closets and a full sized linen closet in the hall. The outside is charming, clean and extremely private. Common area pool. Pets upon approval.

Tenant pays gas and electric - water and trash paid by Home Owner.

There is RV/Boat parking in the back to the left of the unit. Plus one designated permitted parking for guests - Permit Included!

Call or text Ryan at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4319212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have any available units?
807 S. Mollison Ave #41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have?
Some of 807 S. Mollison Ave #41's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 currently offering any rent specials?
807 S. Mollison Ave #41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 is pet friendly.
Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 offer parking?
Yes, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 offers parking.
Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have a pool?
Yes, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 has a pool.
Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have accessible units?
No, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 S. Mollison Ave #41 has units with air conditioning.
