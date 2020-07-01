All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

732 E Lexington Ave #20

732 East Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

732 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths upper unit with view of pool - Waiting for you and your family to enjoy

Conveniently located in the center of El Cajon city
Easy access to freeways, and all parts in town

In a gated community
Upper floor
NEW CARPETS!
Inviting front porch and extra storage closet
Spacious living room and high ceilings in dinning room and kitchen
Well equipped kitchen with granite counter top
Master suite offers 2 closets!
Walk in closets in both bedrooms
Whole unit is bright and airy
Come to check it out before it's taken!

Please call the office for the CORRECT application.
Top Notch Realty inc
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3345915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have any available units?
732 E Lexington Ave #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have?
Some of 732 E Lexington Ave #20's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 E Lexington Ave #20 currently offering any rent specials?
732 E Lexington Ave #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 E Lexington Ave #20 pet-friendly?
No, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 offer parking?
No, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 does not offer parking.
Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have a pool?
Yes, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 has a pool.
Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have accessible units?
No, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 E Lexington Ave #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 E Lexington Ave #20 does not have units with air conditioning.

