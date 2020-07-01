732 E Lexington Ave #20

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths upper unit with view of pool - Waiting for you and your family to enjoy
Conveniently located in the center of El Cajon city
Easy access to freeways, and all parts in town
In a gated community
Upper floor
NEW CARPETS!
Inviting front porch and extra storage closet
Spacious living room and high ceilings in dinning room and kitchen
Well equipped kitchen with granite counter top
Master suite offers 2 closets!
Walk in closets in both bedrooms
Whole unit is bright and airy
Come to check it out before it's taken!
Please call the office for the CORRECT application.
Top Notch Realty inc
858-715-0688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3345915)