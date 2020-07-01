732 E Lexington Ave #20

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool extra storage carpet

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths upper unit with view of pool - Waiting for you and your family to enjoy



Conveniently located in the center of El Cajon city

Easy access to freeways, and all parts in town



In a gated community

Upper floor

NEW CARPETS!

Inviting front porch and extra storage closet

Spacious living room and high ceilings in dinning room and kitchen

Well equipped kitchen with granite counter top

Master suite offers 2 closets!

Walk in closets in both bedrooms

Whole unit is bright and airy

Come to check it out before it's taken!



Please call the office for the CORRECT application.

Top Notch Realty inc

858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



