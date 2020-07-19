704 Avocado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

This well maintained rental is on the Ocean side of the PCH. It is a Fully Furnished 3B, 2Ba back unit which is very quiet. It is part of CDM, but you can still walk to Fashion Island, the beach and many restaurants.

The house has dark rich wood flooring throughout and a great design with an open gourmet kitchen including glorious granite countertops and peninsula with a connected great room space and dining room. Off the living room is an outdoor deck with sofa, table and grill.

The Master Bedroom has a California King sized bed with a large screen television and a large full bathroom.

The Second Bedroom has a Queen sized bed complete with easy access to the shared full bathroom.

The Third Bedroom also has a Queen sized bed, a sliding barn door entry and a ceiling fan located on the top floor with its own private sun deck area furnished with two luxurious lounge chairs.