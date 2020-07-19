Rent Calculator
514 Shady Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
514 Shady Lane
·
No Longer Available
El Cajon
Location
514 Shady Lane, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon
Amenities
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
New carpet and tile floors. renewed counters, bath and kitchen. Private laundry, carport, Community pool
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 Shady Lane have any available units?
514 Shady Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
El Cajon, CA
.
Is 514 Shady Lane currently offering any rent specials?
514 Shady Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Shady Lane pet-friendly?
No, 514 Shady Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 514 Shady Lane offer parking?
Yes, 514 Shady Lane offers parking.
Does 514 Shady Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Shady Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Shady Lane have a pool?
Yes, 514 Shady Lane has a pool.
Does 514 Shady Lane have accessible units?
No, 514 Shady Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Shady Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Shady Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Shady Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Shady Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
