Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

509 Millar Ave

509 Millar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 Millar Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath house with garage! Best Deal In The Area! - Great location off El Cajon Blvd and 1 block South of Marshall
East access to freeways and yet quiet

For Leisure - we have Cuyamaca Park and Renette Park,

For public transport - we are Less than 1/2 mile away from El Cajon Transit Station

For Shopping - we are 1.5 Miles away form Fletcher Parkway Plaza on Fletcher Parkway, down town is just 15 miles away

For Advance studies - Grossmont College is just about 5 miles away,
San Diego State University is just about 7 miles

To Enjoy California Sunshine - Mission Bay is just about 17 miles

Good size closets for all your goodies
Hall Bath with laundry hook up
Spacious Kitchen with plenty cabinet storage space
Easy to maintain yards for enjoyment and for gatherings
Window AC in unit
Unit also offer 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking

Hurry before someone rents this!
Call Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2400871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Millar Ave have any available units?
509 Millar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 509 Millar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
509 Millar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Millar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 509 Millar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 509 Millar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 509 Millar Ave offers parking.
Does 509 Millar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Millar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Millar Ave have a pool?
No, 509 Millar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 509 Millar Ave have accessible units?
No, 509 Millar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Millar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Millar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Millar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Millar Ave has units with air conditioning.
