509 Millar Ave

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath house with garage! Best Deal In The Area! - Great location off El Cajon Blvd and 1 block South of Marshall
East access to freeways and yet quiet
For Leisure - we have Cuyamaca Park and Renette Park,
For public transport - we are Less than 1/2 mile away from El Cajon Transit Station
For Shopping - we are 1.5 Miles away form Fletcher Parkway Plaza on Fletcher Parkway, down town is just 15 miles away
For Advance studies - Grossmont College is just about 5 miles away,
San Diego State University is just about 7 miles
To Enjoy California Sunshine - Mission Bay is just about 17 miles
Good size closets for all your goodies
Hall Bath with laundry hook up
Spacious Kitchen with plenty cabinet storage space
Easy to maintain yards for enjoyment and for gatherings
Window AC in unit
Unit also offer 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking
No Pets Allowed
