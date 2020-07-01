453 Graves Avenue

Amenities
Upper corner unit in gated complex features neutral carpet and beautiful natural laminate wood flooring, granite countertops and updated cabinetry in updated kitchen including stainless refrigerator, smooth-top electric stove-oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave, upgraded glass doors on tub-shower enclosure in bath with modern tile flooring and vanity, big bedroom with large mirrored closet, balcony overlooking courtyard, ceiling fans throughout unit, stack washer-dryer in unit closet, one covered parking space in gated parking lot. One small pet with breed and size restrictions will be allowed.
DRE01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 4/18/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.