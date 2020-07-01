All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 453 Graves Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
453 Graves Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

453 Graves Avenue

453 Graves Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

453 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Upper corner unit in gated complex features neutral carpet and beautiful natural laminate wood flooring, granite countertops and updated cabinetry in updated kitchen including stainless refrigerator, smooth-top electric stove-oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave, upgraded glass doors on tub-shower enclosure in bath with modern tile flooring and vanity, big bedroom with large mirrored closet, balcony overlooking courtyard, ceiling fans throughout unit, stack washer-dryer in unit closet, one covered parking space in gated parking lot. One small pet with breed and size restrictions will be allowed.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 4/18/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Graves Avenue have any available units?
453 Graves Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 453 Graves Avenue have?
Some of 453 Graves Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Graves Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Graves Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Graves Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 Graves Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 453 Graves Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 453 Graves Avenue offers parking.
Does 453 Graves Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Graves Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Graves Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Graves Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Graves Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Graves Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Graves Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Graves Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Graves Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Graves Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College