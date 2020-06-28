All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

351 W Palm Ave Apt 3

351 W Palm Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

351 W Palm Ave W, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Available 09/20/19 Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom apartment just off the 8

Close to the 8, 67 and 125 freeways, El Cajon Library, Funky Burgers and Fries, Renette Park, Opa Greek Restaurant and Grill, Ross, Starbucks, post office, and other shops and restaurants.

Three blocks to local transit.

Features include:
- Wood-like flooring throughout
- Sparkling pool
- Onsite laundry
- Off-street parking
- One year lease
- Gas stove, oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal
- White kitchen cabinets and countertops
- Shower and tub combo
- Abundant closet storage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets allowed
- Water, sewer, and garbage included.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/351-W-Palm-Ave-Apt-3-El-Cajon-CA-92020

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4085106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
Yes, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 has a pool.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 3 has units with air conditioning.
