3 Available 09/20/19 Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom apartment just off the 8



Close to the 8, 67 and 125 freeways, El Cajon Library, Funky Burgers and Fries, Renette Park, Opa Greek Restaurant and Grill, Ross, Starbucks, post office, and other shops and restaurants.



Three blocks to local transit.



Features include:

- Wood-like flooring throughout

- Sparkling pool

- Onsite laundry

- Off-street parking

- One year lease

- Gas stove, oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal

- White kitchen cabinets and countertops

- Shower and tub combo

- Abundant closet storage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- No pets allowed

- Water, sewer, and garbage included.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/351-W-Palm-Ave-Apt-3-El-Cajon-CA-92020



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



