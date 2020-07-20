All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1610 Doncarol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1610 Doncarol Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Doncarol Avenue

1610 Doncarol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1610 Doncarol Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 2 bath home is available and ready for move in. New paint throughout, carpets in the living room and bedrooms, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. New fans in the bedrooms. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, range, and oven. 2-car garage with washer and gas dryer hookups, workbench, and extra storage space. Large back yard with a great lawn and patio.

-Trash, landscaping, and monthly pest control are included with the rent.
-Tenants are responsible for water/sewer, SDG&E, and communication services.
-Tenants are responsible for watering the lawn.
-Tenants must provide their own refrigerator: the garage fridge works and is included, but will not be maintained.
-Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/759081
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each adult must submit a separate application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d5216965-5baf-479c-9c67-cefbc1635c74

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have any available units?
1610 Doncarol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have?
Some of 1610 Doncarol Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Doncarol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Doncarol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Doncarol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Doncarol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Doncarol Avenue offers parking.
Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Doncarol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 Doncarol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 Doncarol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Doncarol Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Doncarol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Doncarol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College