1610 Doncarol Avenue

This 3 bed, 2 bath home is available and ready for move in. New paint throughout, carpets in the living room and bedrooms, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. New fans in the bedrooms. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, range, and oven. 2-car garage with washer and gas dryer hookups, workbench, and extra storage space. Large back yard with a great lawn and patio.



-Trash, landscaping, and monthly pest control are included with the rent.

-Tenants are responsible for water/sewer, SDG&E, and communication services.

-Tenants are responsible for watering the lawn.

-Tenants must provide their own refrigerator: the garage fridge works and is included, but will not be maintained.

-Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit.



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



