El Cajon, CA
1579 Greenfield Dr.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1579 Greenfield Dr.

1579 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1579 Greenfield Drive, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1579 Greenfield Dr. Available 09/15/19 3 Bedroom Home + Bonus Room with Spacious Backyard and Pool! - If you are looking for a great place to entertain or relax outdoors this home is perfect with the spacious backyard, pool and deck! This charming three bedroom 2 bath home has lots of windows and features light and hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Next to the kitchen is a bonus room perfect for a child's playroom or an at home office. The Bonus room and bedrooms are carpeted. The hallway bathroom has recently been remodeled. There is an attached 2 car garage with an enlarged paver driveway for plenty of additional parking spaces. This home has an updated A/C available to control with an app from your smart phone. 2 small pets allowed with owner approval.
MOVE IN SPECIAl: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
DRE 01197438

(RLNE5044997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have any available units?
1579 Greenfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have?
Some of 1579 Greenfield Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 Greenfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Greenfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Greenfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1579 Greenfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1579 Greenfield Dr. offers parking.
Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Greenfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1579 Greenfield Dr. has a pool.
Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1579 Greenfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1579 Greenfield Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1579 Greenfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1579 Greenfield Dr. has units with air conditioning.
