1579 Greenfield Dr. Available 09/15/19 3 Bedroom Home + Bonus Room with Spacious Backyard and Pool! - If you are looking for a great place to entertain or relax outdoors this home is perfect with the spacious backyard, pool and deck! This charming three bedroom 2 bath home has lots of windows and features light and hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Next to the kitchen is a bonus room perfect for a child's playroom or an at home office. The Bonus room and bedrooms are carpeted. The hallway bathroom has recently been remodeled. There is an attached 2 car garage with an enlarged paver driveway for plenty of additional parking spaces. This home has an updated A/C available to control with an app from your smart phone. 2 small pets allowed with owner approval.

