1441 Marline Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1441 Marline Ave

1441 Marline Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Marline Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Marline Ave have any available units?
1441 Marline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 1441 Marline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Marline Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Marline Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Marline Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1441 Marline Ave offer parking?
No, 1441 Marline Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Marline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Marline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Marline Ave have a pool?
No, 1441 Marline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Marline Ave have accessible units?
No, 1441 Marline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Marline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Marline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Marline Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Marline Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
