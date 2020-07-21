Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1401 Caracara Circle Available 03/23/20 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN GRANITE HILLS 4 BR, 2.5 BA, & 2 CAR GAR - This beautiful two story home is situated in a great location of Granite Hills. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.



The living room has a fireplace and built in entertainment center * Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry * Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sink vanities, separate tub and shower * Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up * Secondary bath with dual sinks * Custom window treatments.



Conveniently located next to shopping, dining, bus transportation, and close freeway access. Drive by Granite Hills Village, 1435 East Washington Ave, El Cajon.



