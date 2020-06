Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed 2 bath home in a Cul-de-sac that boasts new carpet, paint and a newer stove and dishwasher. The home has a 1 car garage with laundry hookups inside and a very large fenced in backyard. Both bathrooms have newer vanities and mirrors. It also has an air conditioner and all bedrooms and dining room have ceiling fans with lighting.