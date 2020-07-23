Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:43 AM

27 Accessible Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Eastvale with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
13631 Amberview Place
13631 Amberview Place, Eastvale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
4325 sqft
Nice neighborhood and close to River Walk Park. House features with high ceiling in living room, 2 bedrooms downstairs with 4 bedrooms upstairs. Family room features with built-in entertainment center, long rock bench.
Results within 5 miles of Eastvale
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
7 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
6 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
10 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
5 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
Results within 10 miles of Eastvale
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,027
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,657
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
879 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 11:21 PM
$
8 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 11:21 PM
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
495 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 11:21 PM
3 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 11:21 PM
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1016 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Victoria
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
3 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
City Guide for Eastvale, CA

Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Eastvale, CA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Eastvale with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Eastvale. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

