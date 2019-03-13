12221 Breezewood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet oven

Light and bright front end unit townhouse style apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, tile entry, laminated wood floors in living room and dining area, tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, sliding glass door to large private patio, 1 car garage and coin operated laundry facility. 4 unit complex with garden style common areas and walkways. New interior paint and new carpet on the stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Located minutes away from major shopping malls, shopping centers, restaurants and schools.