All apartments in East Whittier
Find more places like 12221 Breezewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Whittier, CA
/
12221 Breezewood Drive
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:22 PM

12221 Breezewood Drive

12221 Breezewood Drive · (323) 724-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA 90604
Lowell

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light and bright front end unit townhouse style apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, tile entry, laminated wood floors in living room and dining area, tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, sliding glass door to large private patio, 1 car garage and coin operated laundry facility. 4 unit complex with garden style common areas and walkways. New interior paint and new carpet on the stairs and upstairs bedrooms. Located minutes away from major shopping malls, shopping centers, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 Breezewood Drive have any available units?
12221 Breezewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12221 Breezewood Drive have?
Some of 12221 Breezewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Breezewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Breezewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Breezewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12221 Breezewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 12221 Breezewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12221 Breezewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 12221 Breezewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 Breezewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Breezewood Drive have a pool?
No, 12221 Breezewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12221 Breezewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12221 Breezewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Breezewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12221 Breezewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12221 Breezewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12221 Breezewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12221 Breezewood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Habra, CAWhittier, CALa Mirada, CABuena Park, CASanta Fe Springs, CANorwalk, CA
Cerritos, CAPico Rivera, CAHacienda Heights, CARowland Heights, CABrea, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAArtesia, CAMontebello, CADowney, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern California University of Health SciencesCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity