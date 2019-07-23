Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12102 Elmrock Ave. Available 07/27/19 Charming Whittier Home - Charming Whittier home. Hardwood flooring throughout. Pool and Island BBQ; Great for entertaining!



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/954971?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-586-5917

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Blake.Borowski@WhiteGlovePM.com



