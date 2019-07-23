12102 Elmrock Avenue, East Whittier, CA 90604 East La Mirada
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12102 Elmrock Ave. Available 07/27/19 Charming Whittier Home - Charming Whittier home. Hardwood flooring throughout. Pool and Island BBQ; Great for entertaining!
Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.
You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/954971?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.
*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*
Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.
Contact: Leasing Department 714-586-5917 www.WhiteGlovePM.com Blake.Borowski@WhiteGlovePM.com
(RLNE5035754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have any available units?
12102 Elmrock Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have?
Some of 12102 Elmrock Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 Elmrock Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12102 Elmrock Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 Elmrock Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12102 Elmrock Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. offer parking?
No, 12102 Elmrock Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12102 Elmrock Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 12102 Elmrock Ave. has a pool.
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12102 Elmrock Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 Elmrock Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 Elmrock Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12102 Elmrock Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.