8749 Youngdale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Beautiful home with TEMPLE CITY SCHOOLS. It's ready to move-in! Newly remodeled home with 2,000 sq ft. living area with 3bd/2bath. It features a contemporary backyard with built in BBQ grill and swing set for kids. It has a detached garage that can fit 2 cars. Kitchen has custom cabinets, marble counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities and fixtures. Home also features grey hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and central AC/Heat. The home is in close proximity to the newly constructed Camelia Square plaza, the 10 Freeway, and Las Tunas Dr and Valley Blvd.



