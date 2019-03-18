All apartments in East San Gabriel
Find more places like 8749 Youngdale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East San Gabriel, CA
/
8749 Youngdale St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

8749 Youngdale St

8749 Youngdale St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East San Gabriel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8749 Youngdale St, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful home with TEMPLE CITY SCHOOLS. It's ready to move-in! Newly remodeled home with 2,000 sq ft. living area with 3bd/2bath. It features a contemporary backyard with built in BBQ grill and swing set for kids. It has a detached garage that can fit 2 cars. Kitchen has custom cabinets, marble counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities and fixtures. Home also features grey hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and central AC/Heat. The home is in close proximity to the newly constructed Camelia Square plaza, the 10 Freeway, and Las Tunas Dr and Valley Blvd.

(RLNE3841480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 Youngdale St have any available units?
8749 Youngdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8749 Youngdale St have?
Some of 8749 Youngdale St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8749 Youngdale St currently offering any rent specials?
8749 Youngdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 Youngdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8749 Youngdale St is pet friendly.
Does 8749 Youngdale St offer parking?
Yes, 8749 Youngdale St offers parking.
Does 8749 Youngdale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8749 Youngdale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 Youngdale St have a pool?
No, 8749 Youngdale St does not have a pool.
Does 8749 Youngdale St have accessible units?
No, 8749 Youngdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 Youngdale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8749 Youngdale St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8749 Youngdale St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8749 Youngdale St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East San Gabriel 3 BedroomsEast San Gabriel Apartments with Balconies
East San Gabriel Apartments with GaragesEast San Gabriel Apartments with Hardwood Floors
East San Gabriel Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Temple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles