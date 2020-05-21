3944 Mountain View Avenue

Amenities

Fully remodeled interior and furnished home situated in a quiet and beautiful neighborhood. 3 BD and 2 BA fully remodeled unit for rent is connected to the main house and it has a separate entrance. Beautiful kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances with quartz counters. Laundry inside. The home features new flooring, newly renovated bathrooms, new water heater, new HVAC, and each bedroom internet hookup. Ideally located minutes away from Pasadena Lower Hastings Ranch shopping center, 210 Fwy, retail shops, parks, whole food, and restaurants. Friendly wild peacocks are a wonderful and colorful attraction in the neighborhood, and just one more thing that makes living in this area so special!