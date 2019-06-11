All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 9170 Cesar Chavez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
9170 Cesar Chavez Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

9170 Cesar Chavez Street

9170 E Cesar E Chavez Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9170 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant 1920&#39;s Edwardian top floor flat in 2 unit condo, large, sunny open plan. Period lighting, high ceilings, wall moulding and hard wood floors. Recently re-painted. Large, shared back yard, small deck with city views.

Formal living and dining room, large master at back of house, office/bedroom at front, full kitchen amenities, washer/dryer, lots of closet space. Bathroom has shower/bath, large mirrors and lots of storage. Parking for one car. Art shown in pictures will be taken down.

This is our home, so it is well cared for and nicely furnished. We are looking for a responsible tenant interested in enjoying this lovely space.

On tech. company (Apple, LinkedIn, Google) bus route. bus route. 15 minutes to downtown & financial district on Muni. 15 mins. drive to SFO airport. Close to major

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have any available units?
9170 Cesar Chavez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have?
Some of 9170 Cesar Chavez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9170 Cesar Chavez Street currently offering any rent specials?
9170 Cesar Chavez Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9170 Cesar Chavez Street pet-friendly?
No, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street offer parking?
Yes, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street does offer parking.
Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have a pool?
No, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street does not have a pool.
Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have accessible units?
No, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9170 Cesar Chavez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9170 Cesar Chavez Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles