837 N Herbert Ave.

Available 07/20/19 1 bedroom in a 4 bedroom home - Property Id: 72507
Updated private bedroom in a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in City Terrace. The bedroom has a nice view. Washer and dryer in the home. The home will be shared with 3 respectful and responsible adults.
The home is located near Cal State LA (CSULA), Keck School of Medicine, East LA college and is within 10 minutes of downtown LA. Ideal for a student.
-1 occupant only. No exceptions.
- Must have good credit
- No indoor smoking
- No pets
- Cleanliness is a must
- Applications will be accepted
through turbotenant.com,
which runs a credit and criminal
background check. The
application fee is $35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72507
