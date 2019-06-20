837 N Herbert Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/20/19 1 bedroom in a 4 bedroom home - Property Id: 72507



Updated private bedroom in a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in City Terrace. The bedroom has a nice view. Washer and dryer in the home. The home will be shared with 3 respectful and responsible adults.



The home is located near Cal State LA (CSULA), Keck School of Medicine, East LA college and is within 10 minutes of downtown LA. Ideal for a student.



-1 occupant only. No exceptions.

- Must have good credit

- No indoor smoking

- No pets

- Cleanliness is a must

- Applications will be accepted

through turbotenant.com,

which runs a credit and criminal

background check. The

application fee is $35.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72507

Property Id 72507



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4962214)