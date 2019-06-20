All apartments in East Los Angeles
837 N Herbert Ave.

837 North Herbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

837 North Herbert Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/20/19 1 bedroom in a 4 bedroom home - Property Id: 72507

Updated private bedroom in a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in City Terrace. The bedroom has a nice view. Washer and dryer in the home. The home will be shared with 3 respectful and responsible adults.

The home is located near Cal State LA (CSULA), Keck School of Medicine, East LA college and is within 10 minutes of downtown LA. Ideal for a student.

-1 occupant only. No exceptions.
- Must have good credit
- No indoor smoking
- No pets
- Cleanliness is a must
- Applications will be accepted
through turbotenant.com,
which runs a credit and criminal
background check. The
application fee is $35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72507
Property Id 72507

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 N Herbert Ave. have any available units?
837 N Herbert Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 837 N Herbert Ave. have?
Some of 837 N Herbert Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 N Herbert Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
837 N Herbert Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 N Herbert Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 837 N Herbert Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 837 N Herbert Ave. offer parking?
No, 837 N Herbert Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 837 N Herbert Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 N Herbert Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 N Herbert Ave. have a pool?
No, 837 N Herbert Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 837 N Herbert Ave. have accessible units?
No, 837 N Herbert Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 837 N Herbert Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 N Herbert Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 N Herbert Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 N Herbert Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
