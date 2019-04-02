All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3579 E 1st St

3579 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3579 East 1st Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to Boyle Heights, neighborhood of almost 100,000 residents east of Downtown Los Angeles in the City of Los Angeles, California. The district has more than twenty public schools, and ten private schools.
Located at 3579 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, 3 Blocks from the 60 Freeway, 10 minutes from the 10 freeway (Eastern exit), 5 minutes from the 5 Freeway, and Indiana Station Metro Gold Line. Great location with everything nearby within walking distance to enjoy food and music.

About The Unit:
- Living Room
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathrooms
- Large Kitchen
- Granite Countertop
- Lot of Cabinets
- Tile and Laminated Flooring
- Gourmet Stove
- Fridge
- Microwave
-Ceiling Fan
-Wall heater
-Vertical blinds

About The Building:
- Water and Gas Included in Rent
- Small 4 Unit Building

Monthly Rent $1,750.00
Deposit $1,750.00
1 Year Lease
Call/Text Namus at 626-216-7756 Email: namus@calvogroup.com
Open House. On Saturday March 30 between 12pm and 12:30pm. Please call/text in advance.
To apply an application to rent: www.calvogroup.com

(RLNE3796771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3579 E 1st St have any available units?
3579 E 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3579 E 1st St have?
Some of 3579 E 1st St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3579 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
3579 E 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 E 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 3579 E 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 3579 E 1st St offer parking?
No, 3579 E 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 3579 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3579 E 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 3579 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 3579 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 3579 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3579 E 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3579 E 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3579 E 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
