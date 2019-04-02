3579 E 1st St

Amenities

Welcome to Boyle Heights, neighborhood of almost 100,000 residents east of Downtown Los Angeles in the City of Los Angeles, California. The district has more than twenty public schools, and ten private schools.

Located at 3579 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, 3 Blocks from the 60 Freeway, 10 minutes from the 10 freeway (Eastern exit), 5 minutes from the 5 Freeway, and Indiana Station Metro Gold Line. Great location with everything nearby within walking distance to enjoy food and music.



About The Unit:

- Living Room

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathrooms

- Large Kitchen

- Granite Countertop

- Lot of Cabinets

- Tile and Laminated Flooring

- Gourmet Stove

- Fridge

- Microwave

-Ceiling Fan

-Wall heater

-Vertical blinds



About The Building:

- Water and Gas Included in Rent

- Small 4 Unit Building



Monthly Rent $1,750.00

Deposit $1,750.00

1 Year Lease

Call/Text Namus at 626-216-7756 Email: namus@calvogroup.com

Open House. On Saturday March 30 between 12pm and 12:30pm. Please call/text in advance.

To apply an application to rent: www.calvogroup.com



