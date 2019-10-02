3334 CITY TERRACE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautifully renovated 4 bed, 3 bath is now available! The upstairs portion is a 3 bed, 2 bath and the downstairs is a studio with its own bath and a completely separate entrance. The kitchen features gorgeous quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a range/stove, microwave and refrigerator, washer and dryer hook ups and one parking spot. Very close to the Arts District, just minutes from one of LA's most vibrant areas with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and shops! Small pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!