All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
3334 CITY TERRACE Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

3334 CITY TERRACE Drive

3334 City Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3334 City Terrace Drive, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautifully renovated 4 bed, 3 bath is now available! The upstairs portion is a 3 bed, 2 bath and the downstairs is a studio with its own bath and a completely separate entrance. The kitchen features gorgeous quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a range/stove, microwave and refrigerator, washer and dryer hook ups and one parking spot. Very close to the Arts District, just minutes from one of LA's most vibrant areas with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and shops! Small pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have any available units?
3334 CITY TERRACE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have?
Some of 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3334 CITY TERRACE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive offers parking.
Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have a pool?
No, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 CITY TERRACE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles