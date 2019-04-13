1158 N. Hicks Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant Single Family Three Bedroom Home Neatly Tucked Away In The Hills Of City Terrace - This well preserved 1920s single family home will take your breath way! As you walk into the front door, youre met with sophistication. The large living room has an inviting fireplace, built-in cabinets and opens to the formal dining room.

The kitchen is equipped with a double-door fridge, stove, dual sink, subway tile and has ample cabinet space. The service porch directly next to the kitchen includes a side-by-side washer and dryer. All three bedrooms are nicely sized with large windows allowing natural light and fresh air. The bathroom includes a combination shower and deep soak tub with custom subway tile. Located at the lower level of the house there is a BONUS ROOM with a separate entrance to boot! This bonus room includes a separate bathroom and can be used as an office, storage or an extension of the living quarters upstairs. Some of the other absolutely stunning details are the beautiful hardwood floors, original built-in cabinets and crown molding. The large backyard is ideal for relaxing or entertaining. There is driveway parking only! With easy access to the 10-freeway and metro station, this East L.A. home is located minutes to Pasadena, El Sereno, Highland Park and Downtown Los Angeles.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with a 25lb weight limit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4766390)