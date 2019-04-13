All apartments in East Los Angeles
1158 N. Hicks Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1158 N. Hicks Avenue

1158 North Hicks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1158 North Hicks Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant Single Family Three Bedroom Home Neatly Tucked Away In The Hills Of City Terrace - This well preserved 1920s single family home will take your breath way! As you walk into the front door, youre met with sophistication. The large living room has an inviting fireplace, built-in cabinets and opens to the formal dining room.
The kitchen is equipped with a double-door fridge, stove, dual sink, subway tile and has ample cabinet space. The service porch directly next to the kitchen includes a side-by-side washer and dryer. All three bedrooms are nicely sized with large windows allowing natural light and fresh air. The bathroom includes a combination shower and deep soak tub with custom subway tile. Located at the lower level of the house there is a BONUS ROOM with a separate entrance to boot! This bonus room includes a separate bathroom and can be used as an office, storage or an extension of the living quarters upstairs. Some of the other absolutely stunning details are the beautiful hardwood floors, original built-in cabinets and crown molding. The large backyard is ideal for relaxing or entertaining. There is driveway parking only! With easy access to the 10-freeway and metro station, this East L.A. home is located minutes to Pasadena, El Sereno, Highland Park and Downtown Los Angeles.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with a 25lb weight limit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4766390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have any available units?
1158 N. Hicks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have?
Some of 1158 N. Hicks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 N. Hicks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1158 N. Hicks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 N. Hicks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue offers parking.
Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 N. Hicks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 N. Hicks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
