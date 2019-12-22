1140 Miller Avenue

Amenities

EAST LA/ CITY TERRACE SPANISH STYLE 3-BR/ 1-BATH HOUSE w/ Extra Room (For Office or Den), Front/Back Patios, Remodeled Bathroom, Stove, Laundry, PETS OK! - 3-Bedroom/ 1-Bath House on a Hill features a Newly Remodeled Bathroom, Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Stove, Lovely Front and Back Patios for Entertaining, an Additional Room for use as an Office/ Small Bedroom/ Den, and Basement Laundry. Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Major Cross Streets: Eastern Avenue and East City Terrace Drive. It's conveniently located close to Cal State LA, East Los Angeles College, the 10 and 710 Freeways, and more. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact Cris at 310.904.3139- email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



