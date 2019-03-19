Amenities

88 Cedarwood Ave Available 02/16/19 Immaculate SFH with beautiful view of city lights! - Ideally sized (3BD/2.5BA plus office space) single family home in a stable neighborhood in Duarte. Hardwood floors in bedrooms, tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Granite counter top and SS appliances in kitchen. Walk - in - closet.Lots of cabinets. Cathedral-Vaulted Ceilings. Central A/C. W/D & Refrigerator with no warranty. Good-sized back yard with koi pond, and BBQ area. 2-car garage, side by side. Expected Move-In Date : Mid Feb. 2019



Tenant pays: All utilities

Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance. Non smoking.



Inquiry and to set up an appointment to view this property please

text Mayumi Arai at (323)899-8825 or email : may@lrsrm.com.

DRE#01502396



$42 Nonrefundable screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

Combined Gross Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent

Each applicant must provide a copy of the 2 most recent pay

stubs, 2 most recent bank statements.

Security Deposit is based on the results of the credit score,

Combined with the verifiable income and rental history.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all

Fair Housing laws.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4620335)