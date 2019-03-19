All apartments in Duarte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

88 Cedarwood Ave

88 Cedarwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

88 Cedarwood Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
88 Cedarwood Ave Available 02/16/19 Immaculate SFH with beautiful view of city lights! - Ideally sized (3BD/2.5BA plus office space) single family home in a stable neighborhood in Duarte. Hardwood floors in bedrooms, tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Granite counter top and SS appliances in kitchen. Walk - in - closet.Lots of cabinets. Cathedral-Vaulted Ceilings. Central A/C. W/D & Refrigerator with no warranty. Good-sized back yard with koi pond, and BBQ area. 2-car garage, side by side. Expected Move-In Date : Mid Feb. 2019

Tenant pays: All utilities
Tenant is required to purchase Renter's Insurance. Non smoking.

Inquiry and to set up an appointment to view this property please
text Mayumi Arai at (323)899-8825 or email : may@lrsrm.com.
DRE#01502396

$42 Nonrefundable screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.
Combined Gross Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent
Each applicant must provide a copy of the 2 most recent pay
stubs, 2 most recent bank statements.
Security Deposit is based on the results of the credit score,
Combined with the verifiable income and rental history.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all
Fair Housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4620335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Cedarwood Ave have any available units?
88 Cedarwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 88 Cedarwood Ave have?
Some of 88 Cedarwood Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Cedarwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
88 Cedarwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Cedarwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 88 Cedarwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 88 Cedarwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 88 Cedarwood Ave offers parking.
Does 88 Cedarwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Cedarwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Cedarwood Ave have a pool?
No, 88 Cedarwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 88 Cedarwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 88 Cedarwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Cedarwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Cedarwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Cedarwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Cedarwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
