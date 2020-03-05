1318 Starhaven Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom back unit features a completely private living space and entrance. The unit offers a full kitchen, complete with stove, sink, and refrigerator. The two spacious bedrooms receive ample natural light and the bathroom has been newly remodeled. There is plenty of street parking with one private driveway parking space available. Tenant has access to the large backyard and patio space. The current owner lives in the front of the house and maintains the property's gardening. This home is centrally located in Duarte, close to the City of Hope, shopping centers, and the 210 freeway. Utilities are included (excluding wifi).