9906 Downey Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

New Central A/C & Heat - ducting and furnace energy efficient Wi-Fi thermostat

Stainless Steel gas Range, Stainless Steel Range Hood

(Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are negotiable)

Step down wood-beam ceiling Family room with gas brick fireplace

Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio/backyard

2 car garage drywall and painted / 2 car driveway

Hardwood floors -- Laundry Room Spacious Backyard (landscaping) lawn service included

