All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 9906 Downey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9906 Downey Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

9906 Downey Ave

9906 Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9906 Downey Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New Central A/C & Heat - ducting and furnace energy efficient Wi-Fi thermostat
Stainless Steel gas Range, Stainless Steel Range Hood
(Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are negotiable)
Step down wood-beam ceiling Family room with gas brick fireplace
Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio/backyard
2 car garage drywall and painted / 2 car driveway
Hardwood floors -- Laundry Room Spacious Backyard (landscaping) lawn service included
New Central A/C & Heat - ducting and furnace energy efficient Wi-Fi thermostat
Stainless Steel gas Range, Stainless Steel Range Hood
(Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are negotiable)
Step down wood-beam ceiling Family room with gas brick fireplace
Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio/backyard
2 car garage drywall and painted / 2 car driveway
Hardwood floors -- Laundry Room Spacious Backyard (landscaping) lawn service included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Downey Ave have any available units?
9906 Downey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Downey Ave have?
Some of 9906 Downey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Downey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Downey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Downey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9906 Downey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9906 Downey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Downey Ave offers parking.
Does 9906 Downey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9906 Downey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Downey Ave have a pool?
No, 9906 Downey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Downey Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 9906 Downey Ave has accessible units.
Does 9906 Downey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9906 Downey Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles