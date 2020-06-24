9906 Downey Ave

Amenities
New Central A/C & Heat - ducting and furnace energy efficient Wi-Fi thermostat
Stainless Steel gas Range, Stainless Steel Range Hood
(Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are negotiable)
Step down wood-beam ceiling Family room with gas brick fireplace
Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio/backyard
2 car garage drywall and painted / 2 car driveway
Hardwood floors -- Laundry Room Spacious Backyard (landscaping) lawn service included
New Central A/C & Heat - ducting and furnace energy efficient Wi-Fi thermostat
Stainless Steel gas Range, Stainless Steel Range Hood
(Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are negotiable)
Step down wood-beam ceiling Family room with gas brick fireplace
Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio/backyard
2 car garage drywall and painted / 2 car driveway
Hardwood floors -- Laundry Room Spacious Backyard (landscaping) lawn service included