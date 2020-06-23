All apartments in Downey
8024 Cypress Ln
8024 Cypress Ln

Location

8024 Cypress Ln, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Downey, the new community offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 extra Bonus room (for entertaining or kids or mens entertainment room) and 2 car garage with over 1750 square feet of living space. All amenities and the house is brand new and never used before. Save on your electric bill as the property includes energy efficient features. Includes separate laundry room. The over sized kitchen comes with gas range, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Close to Firestone blvd, 605, 710, 5 freeway. Walking distance to Downey downtown, shopping center, Kaiser and ...located in the heart of Downey.
The master bedroom includes a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom comes with dual sink vanity, a shower and a large soaking tub. Features: Dishwasher, Microwave, Energy Efficient, Digital Thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Cypress Ln have any available units?
8024 Cypress Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 Cypress Ln have?
Some of 8024 Cypress Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Cypress Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Cypress Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Cypress Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8024 Cypress Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8024 Cypress Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Cypress Ln does offer parking.
Does 8024 Cypress Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Cypress Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Cypress Ln have a pool?
No, 8024 Cypress Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8024 Cypress Ln have accessible units?
No, 8024 Cypress Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Cypress Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 Cypress Ln has units with dishwashers.
