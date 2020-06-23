8024 Cypress Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Downey, the new community offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 extra Bonus room (for entertaining or kids or mens entertainment room) and 2 car garage with over 1750 square feet of living space. All amenities and the house is brand new and never used before. Save on your electric bill as the property includes energy efficient features. Includes separate laundry room. The over sized kitchen comes with gas range, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Close to Firestone blvd, 605, 710, 5 freeway. Walking distance to Downey downtown, shopping center, Kaiser and ...located in the heart of Downey.

The master bedroom includes a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom comes with dual sink vanity, a shower and a large soaking tub. Features: Dishwasher, Microwave, Energy Efficient, Digital Thermostat.