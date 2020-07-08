7619 Suva St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court

This beautifully updated home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Downey neighborhood close to fantastic shopping, schools, and local parks. The exterior features a fully landscaped and irrigated front yard, and a large, park-like rear yard with a cozy patio area off the master bedroom and a detached 2 car garage with a gated driveway area The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, boasting beautiful laminate flooring, a crackling fireplace, upgraded lighting, and a formal dining area. The living room connects to the large, updated kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and boasts quartz counters and subway tile back splash and upgraded cabinets and lighting. There is also an attached service porch that includes a stack washer & Dryer and a wash basin. The kitchen connects to a separate den by way of a breakfast counter, and has a huge sliding glass door that offers great views of the rear yard. All 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms are connected by a long hallway, with the private master suite found at the end of the hall and has direct access to an en-suite bathroom with dual doors that also lead back to the service porch. The home is equipped with central A/C & heat, a 2 car garage with remote opener, and laminate floors throughout.