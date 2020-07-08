All apartments in Downey
7619 Suva St
7619 Suva St

7619 Suva Street · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Suva Street, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
This beautifully updated home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Downey neighborhood close to fantastic shopping, schools, and local parks. The exterior features a fully landscaped and irrigated front yard, and a large, park-like rear yard with a cozy patio area off the master bedroom and a detached 2 car garage with a gated driveway area The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, boasting beautiful laminate flooring, a crackling fireplace, upgraded lighting, and a formal dining area. The living room connects to the large, updated kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and boasts quartz counters and subway tile back splash and upgraded cabinets and lighting. There is also an attached service porch that includes a stack washer & Dryer and a wash basin. The kitchen connects to a separate den by way of a breakfast counter, and has a huge sliding glass door that offers great views of the rear yard. All 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms are connected by a long hallway, with the private master suite found at the end of the hall and has direct access to an en-suite bathroom with dual doors that also lead back to the service porch. The home is equipped with central A/C & heat, a 2 car garage with remote opener, and laminate floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Suva St have any available units?
7619 Suva St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7619 Suva St have?
Some of 7619 Suva St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Suva St currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Suva St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Suva St pet-friendly?
No, 7619 Suva St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7619 Suva St offer parking?
Yes, 7619 Suva St offers parking.
Does 7619 Suva St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7619 Suva St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Suva St have a pool?
No, 7619 Suva St does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Suva St have accessible units?
Yes, 7619 Suva St has accessible units.
Does 7619 Suva St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7619 Suva St has units with dishwashers.

