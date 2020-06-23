13226 Coldbrook Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Owner recently installed a brand new kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and fixtures. Newer flooring and window coverings throughout and fresh paint. This is a multiple family building (think DUPLEX) with small "single" apartment where owner's niece resides. Units are attached but each unit is secure and insures privacy with separate entries, parking and with a modest backyard and covered patio to share. Laundry hookups in laundry room. Sorry no pets and we are not accepting Section 8 applications. No access to garage but common driveway allows for your 2 vehicles to be parked off-street in tandem. Owner pays electric and gas, water, trash, gardening and WIFI service. Near John Bosco High School, a Catholic College Preparatory School.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3977284)