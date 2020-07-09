11840 Susan Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Welcome to this beautiful home located in the desirable and centrally located city of Downey, California. This exquisite home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with genuine hardwood floors. The entire home was recently remodeled with quality craftsmanship you can see. The galley kitchen has granite counter tops with elegant and ample cabinetry. The home has a open floor plan, central A/C and heat, and a large pool and backyard for those upcoming, relaxing summer days. The backyard is enclosed, private and large and where you can entertain family and friends while making great memories. Enjoy this home retreat that is just minutes from shopping, restaurants and major freeways.

* Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.