Home
/
Downey, CA
/
11840 Susan Avenue
11840 Susan Avenue

11840 Susan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11840 Susan Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the desirable and centrally located city of Downey, California. This exquisite home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with genuine hardwood floors. The entire home was recently remodeled with quality craftsmanship you can see. The galley kitchen has granite counter tops with elegant and ample cabinetry. The home has a open floor plan, central A/C and heat, and a large pool and backyard for those upcoming, relaxing summer days. The backyard is enclosed, private and large and where you can entertain family and friends while making great memories. Enjoy this home retreat that is just minutes from shopping, restaurants and major freeways.
* Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11840 Susan Avenue have any available units?
11840 Susan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11840 Susan Avenue have?
Some of 11840 Susan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11840 Susan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11840 Susan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11840 Susan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11840 Susan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11840 Susan Avenue offer parking?
No, 11840 Susan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11840 Susan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11840 Susan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11840 Susan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11840 Susan Avenue has a pool.
Does 11840 Susan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11840 Susan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11840 Susan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11840 Susan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

