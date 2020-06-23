Amenities

Pride of ownership! Offering a beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex House centrally located at 11744 Downey Avenue, Downey CA corner of Downey & Luxor. This Duplex feels like a Single Family Residence because its only shared wall is with the Garage. Property is walking distance to schools, shopping, eateries, businesses, and close to freeways 5, 605, 105 & 710. This spacious duplex features a cozy dining area in the kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, AC’s in the living room & in the bedroom. Laundry hook-ups are available in the shared 2 car garage. Tenant can park 1 car in the shared garage and up to 2 additional vehicles on the driveway. The property boasts a Private patio & front yard. There is no back yard. Gardening is included. Tenant pays for ALL utilities (electricity, gas, water, & trash). No pets & no smoking permitted on the property. 1 year Lease minimum.

Call or text Terry at 562.999.1944 to schedule an appointment or for additional information. Beware of SCAMS! Do Not Disturb Tenants.



All adults (18 years or older) must fill out application. Application fee is $35 per person. Move-in cost: 1st month’s rent and security deposit.