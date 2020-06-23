All apartments in Downey
Downey, CA
11744 Downey Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11744 Downey Avenue

11744 Downey Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11744 Downey Ave, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Pride of ownership! Offering a beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex House centrally located at 11744 Downey Avenue, Downey CA corner of Downey & Luxor. This Duplex feels like a Single Family Residence because its only shared wall is with the Garage. Property is walking distance to schools, shopping, eateries, businesses, and close to freeways 5, 605, 105 & 710. This spacious duplex features a cozy dining area in the kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, AC’s in the living room & in the bedroom. Laundry hook-ups are available in the shared 2 car garage. Tenant can park 1 car in the shared garage and up to 2 additional vehicles on the driveway. The property boasts a Private patio & front yard. There is no back yard. Gardening is included. Tenant pays for ALL utilities (electricity, gas, water, & trash). No pets & no smoking permitted on the property. 1 year Lease minimum.
Call or text Terry at 562.999.1944 to schedule an appointment or for additional information. Beware of SCAMS! Do Not Disturb Tenants.

All adults (18 years or older) must fill out application. Application fee is $35 per person. Move-in cost: 1st month’s rent and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11744 Downey Avenue have any available units?
11744 Downey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11744 Downey Avenue have?
Some of 11744 Downey Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11744 Downey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11744 Downey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11744 Downey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11744 Downey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11744 Downey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11744 Downey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11744 Downey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11744 Downey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11744 Downey Avenue have a pool?
No, 11744 Downey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11744 Downey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11744 Downey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11744 Downey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11744 Downey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
