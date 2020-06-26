10822 CORD AVE.

Amenities

DOWNEY - HOUSE - 4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHS - Beautiful home located in Downey featuring an exquisite 4 bedrooms, 3 baths residence in 2,286 Sq. Ft. of living space. This home features 2 natural stone gas fire places, formal dining room, large family room, kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with ample closet space and oversized bathroom with Spa Tub, two car garage, central heating and air, laundry area and so much more! The property is conveniently located to shopping centers, schools, freeways. Dont miss out as this is a must see to appreciate!



No Cats Allowed



