10822 CORD AVE.
10822 CORD AVE.

10822 Cord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10822 Cord Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
DOWNEY - HOUSE - 4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHS - Beautiful home located in Downey featuring an exquisite 4 bedrooms, 3 baths residence in 2,286 Sq. Ft. of living space. This home features 2 natural stone gas fire places, formal dining room, large family room, kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with ample closet space and oversized bathroom with Spa Tub, two car garage, central heating and air, laundry area and so much more! The property is conveniently located to shopping centers, schools, freeways. Dont miss out as this is a must see to appreciate!

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact on Hoag Property Management Inc. 562-869-1556

RENTAL SCAMS:
Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4985910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 CORD AVE. have any available units?
10822 CORD AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 CORD AVE. have?
Some of 10822 CORD AVE.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 CORD AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
10822 CORD AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 CORD AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10822 CORD AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 10822 CORD AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 10822 CORD AVE. offers parking.
Does 10822 CORD AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10822 CORD AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 CORD AVE. have a pool?
No, 10822 CORD AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 10822 CORD AVE. have accessible units?
No, 10822 CORD AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 CORD AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10822 CORD AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
