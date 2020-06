Amenities

This beautiful North East Downey Home has 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms (+ a large den which can be used as a 4th bedroom). It has 2,240 sq.ft of living space on a 10,568 sq. ft. lot.



This home features:

-Central A/C

-Detached 2 Car Garage

-Laundry Room

-Kitchen (Appliances Included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher)



Home is newly updated, with granite fireplace, & counter tops, as well as marble floors.



Great location near shopping, schools, & freeways.